Breaking Into News: Your chance to learn how a broadcast newsroom works

Do you want to be mentored by top broadcast journalists and learn how a newsroom works? Then apply for Breaking Into News, an initiative run by the Media Trust in partnership with ITV News and ITN to discover hidden media talent and find broadcast journalists of the future.

The scheme, open to people aged 18 to 25, offers budding broadcast journalists the opportunity to learn writing, reporting and production skills.

To apply, you will need to submit a short description of yourself and your background, an idea for a report and why you deserve the opportunity to "break into news".

The application closing date is midday on March 6.

For more information on the initiative and how to apply, go to www.breakingintonews.co.uk