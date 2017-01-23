Advertisement

Chelsea trio visit injured Mason in hospital

Ryan Mason was injured against Chelsea. Photo: PA

Gary Cahill, Chelsea club captain John Terry and assistant boss Steve Holland went to St Mary's Hospital on Sunday evening to check on Ryan Mason's well-being.

Press Association Sport understands the trio spent time with Mason's family, who had attended the game.

Mason was stretchered off against Chelsea after a clash of heads with Cahill on Sunday afternoon.

The midfielder suffered a fractured skull and had to be operated on at the hospital.

Mason was stretchered off. Credit: PA

Hull City confirmed afterwards that the midfielder was in a stable condition.

The club can confirm that Ryan Mason sustained a skull fracture in our fixture at Chelsea this afternoon.

He was taken to St Mary’s Hospital where he has undergone surgery.

Ryan is in a stable condition and is expected to remain in hospital for the next few days.

Everyone at the club would like to express their sincere thanks for the excellent and swift care given to Ryan by both the Accident and Emergency department and Neurosurgery Unit at St Mary’s Hospital.

– Hull City statement