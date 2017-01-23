- ITV Report
Chelsea trio visit injured Mason in hospital
Gary Cahill, Chelsea club captain John Terry and assistant boss Steve Holland went to St Mary's Hospital on Sunday evening to check on Ryan Mason's well-being.
Press Association Sport understands the trio spent time with Mason's family, who had attended the game.
Mason was stretchered off against Chelsea after a clash of heads with Cahill on Sunday afternoon.
The midfielder suffered a fractured skull and had to be operated on at the hospital.
Hull City confirmed afterwards that the midfielder was in a stable condition.