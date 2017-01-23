China closes 111 golf courses to conserve water and land

More than 100 golf courses are to be closed in China to try to conserve water and land.

The sport has been something of a taboo under Chinese President Xi Jinping, with the ruling Communist Party warning its 88 million members not to play golf, likening it to "extravagant eating and drinking" and other bad habits at odds with the party's principles.

There have also been efforts to clamp down on illegal development, with courses at times being built under the guise of parks or other projects.

Now, 111 courses are to be closed for improperly using groundwater, arable land or land in nature reserves, the state-run Xinhua News Agency said.

A further 18 have been ordered to return illegally occupied land and 47 have been told to stop construction.

The development of new golf courses was banned in 2004 to conserve farmland and water supplies, but the number has more than tripled since to meet demand from the rich.

Communist Party members have been warned against accepting free rounds or club memberships.