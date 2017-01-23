Day three for President Trump after a whirlwind weekend

Phew. I wasn't entirely sure we would get to Monday morning.

All weekend it felt like the new Trump administration had a self-destruct button it was desperately searching for.

In fact, it started about 120 seconds after Trump was sworn in - the inaugural address was so dark and ominous that it seemed to hint at a country on the brink of anarchy.

Then half a million protesters enveloped Washington and streamed towards the White House in a powerful rejection of the Trump presidency.

That same day the new press secretary told so many falsehoods in his very first appearance that his credibility - his only real asset - has been fatally undermined.

Finally, last night it emerged (in another mind-numbing development to cap off a febrile weekend) that General Mike Flynn, the national security adviser, is under counter-intelligence investigation for links to Russia.