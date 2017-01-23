Trump's press secretary: It's not our intention to lie to you

Sean Spicer taking questions from the media on Monday. Credit: APTN

Donald Trump's press secretary has said the Trump administration's "intention is never to lie to you", amid a growing backlash about claims of a record crowd for last Friday's inauguration. Sean Spicer faced questions from the media on Monday during his first briefing after his angry statement in which he denounced the media's correct reporting that the crowd at Trump's inauguration was smaller than at his predecessor's eight years ago.

He said "sometimes we may disagree" about facts and said he wanted to have a "healthy relationship" with the White House press corps. He added that "if we make a mistake, we'll do our best to correct" it.

Anti-abortion rule re-instated

Planned Parenthood supporters rally for women's access to reproductive health care on National Pink Out Day' in 2015. Credit: AP

Mr Spicer was also pressed on President Trump's decision to reinstate a controversial rule that blocks taxpayers' money being sent to international groups that perform abortions Known as the "Mexico City policy" the policy even bans information about the procedure. The regulation was brought in by former Republican president Ronald Reagan in 1984 but banned by President Obama in 2009. The policy also prohibits taxpayer funding for groups that lobby to legalise abortion or promote it as a family planning method. Mr Spicer said: "The president has made it very clear he is a pro life president. He wants to stand up for all Americans, including the unborn. "I think the reinstatement of this policy is not just something that echoes that value but respects taxpayer funding as well. "It ensures that we're not just standing up for life, for life for the unborn, but also for taxpayer funds that are being spent overseas to perform an action that is contrary to the values of this president, and I think to continue to illustrate... what a value we place on life."

May's meeting with Trump

Theresa May will meet with Donald Trump on Friday. Credit: PA

Mr Spicer also said Mr Trump is going to have a "great conversation" about trading with the UK when he meets Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday. He added that the president is "excited" about Mrs May's visit, but said there are no plans for a joint press conference. "I'm sure that there will be a discussion of trade ... the degree to which I don't know yet," he said. "He's going to have a great conversation about the potential for greater trade with the UK."

'Fair trade' deals

President Donald Trump signs an executive order to withdraw the U.S. from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact. Credit: AP

The White House's press secretary also said the president has appointed a number of "tough and smart" trade experts who will "fight" on behalf of American workers in his bid to strike "fair trade deals" around the world. He said the new president "moving quickly" to advance trade policies that increase the competitiveness of American manufacturers. This executive action, he said, "ushers in a new era of trade policy in which the Trump administration will pursue bi-lateral trade policies around the globe. "This is a strong signal that the Trump administration wants free and fair trade throughout the world." Earlier, Mr Trump signed an executive order withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

Russia... and the fight against Islamic State

Trump said he is prepared to work with Moscow to fight IS. Credit: AP