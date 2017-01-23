Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

FA charge Arsenal boss Wenger with misconduct

Arsene Wenger was sent to the stands. Credit: PA

The Football Association has charged Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger with misconduct in the wake of Sunday's game with Burnley.

Frenchman Wenger was involved in a disagreement with fourth official Anthony Taylor, which resulted in the Arsenal boss being sent to the stands.

Referee Jon Moss sent Wenger off for contesting the award of Burnley's stoppage-time penalty.

Arsenal would then go on to win their own penalty, giving them a 2-1 win at the Emirates.

Arsene Wenger has been charged for misconduct following Arsenal’s game against Burnley on Sunday [22 January 2017].

It is alleged that in or around the 92nd minute, he used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official. It is further alleged that following his dismissal from the technical area, his behaviour in remaining in the tunnel area and making physical contact with the fourth official amounted to improper conduct.

He has until 6pm on 26 January 2017 to respond to the charge.

– FA statement
Wenger exchanged words with Jon Moss. Credit: PA