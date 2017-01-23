- ITV Report
FA charge Arsenal boss Wenger with misconduct
The Football Association has charged Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger with misconduct in the wake of Sunday's game with Burnley.
Frenchman Wenger was involved in a disagreement with fourth official Anthony Taylor, which resulted in the Arsenal boss being sent to the stands.
Referee Jon Moss sent Wenger off for contesting the award of Burnley's stoppage-time penalty.
Arsenal would then go on to win their own penalty, giving them a 2-1 win at the Emirates.