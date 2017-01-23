FA charge Arsenal boss Wenger with misconduct

The Football Association has charged Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger with misconduct in the wake of Sunday's game with Burnley.

Frenchman Wenger was involved in a disagreement with fourth official Anthony Taylor, which resulted in the Arsenal boss being sent to the stands.

Referee Jon Moss sent Wenger off for contesting the award of Burnley's stoppage-time penalty.

Arsenal would then go on to win their own penalty, giving them a 2-1 win at the Emirates.