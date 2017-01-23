Gambians celebrate after former leader Jammeh leaves for exile

Residents in the Gambia's capital have celebrated in the street following the departure of the country's former leader Yahya Jammeh, but there are concerns the former leader raided state coffers before he left.

Mr Jammeh's departure followed two days of negotiations and the threat of military action by a West African regional force.

On Sunday soldiers from that force were in the the capital city of Banjul and many revellers posed for photographs with them.

Senegalese army officials said the force, which also includes troops from Nigeria, Ghana and Mali, met no resistance as they advanced.

Mr Jammeh, who ruled the Gambia for 22 years, had refused to accept defeat to opposition challenger Adama Barrow in a December election.

Mr Barrow was sworn in as president at Gambia's embassy in neighbouring Senegal, but will now be able to take office following his predecessor's departure.