Going for the burn: Roasting and frying starchy foods 'can increase cancer risk'

The risk can be reduced by cooking the foods only until they are "golden brown", rather than letting them burn, while boiling, steaming and microwaving appear less likely to cause the reaction.

Acrylamide forms due to a chemical reaction between certain sugars and an amino acid (asparagine) in the food.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a public health warning over the risks of acrylamide - a chemical compound that forms in some foods when they are cooked at temperatures above 120C.

Health officials have warned that turning up the heat on starchy foods could increase the the risk of cancer.

Root vegetables can also carry high levels of the compound when they are roasted or fried until darker brown or crispy.

Steve Wearne, director of policy at the FSA, said manufacturers had already taken steps to cut the levels of acrylamide in foods, but it was time for consumers to be made more aware of the risks.

"Anything you can do to reduce your exposure will reduce your lifetime risk. People might, for example, think 'I like my roast potatoes crispy', but they will just decide to have them less often," he said.

Other examples of ways to cut acrylamide include cutting potatoes into larger wedges to reduce the surface area, thereby cutting down the level of acrylamide that can form.

Gavin Shears, a senior policy adviser in contaminants at the FSA, said: "We are not expecting people to go out and radically change their diets ... This is about reducing your overall lifetime risk through simple steps."

Studies in mice have shown that high levels of acrylamide can cause neurological damage and cancer.

While studies in humans have proved inconclusive, experts believe the compound has the ability to cause cancer in humans.

People are being told to follow the cooking instructions on packaging to ensure foods are not cooked for too long or at too-high temperatures.