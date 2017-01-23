Heathrow warns fog may mean delays for air passengers

The airport recommended passengers check their flight status before leaving home.

Thousands of air passengers may face travel disruption at Heathrow due to foggy weather.

A message on the Heathrow website said: "Foggy weather across London is expected on Monday 23 January and some passengers may experience disruption to their journey as a result.

"Heathrow advises passengers to check their flight status with their airline before coming to the airport."

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of fog for London and southern England that is likely to affect the morning rush hour.

Areas of dense freezing fog could hit journeys and lead to possible delays to air travel until 10.30am, forecasters said.