Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason speaking following horror injury

Ryan Mason is communicating. Credit: PA

Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been able to speak of the incident during the Chelsea match which saw him taken to hospital.

Mason was visited by team-mate Michael Dawson and members of the club's medical staff on Monday morning, having undergone surgery on Sunday after suffering a fractured skull in a clash of heads with Gary Cahill.

Members of the player's family have also visited the former Spurs midfielder, who is set to spend a few more days in hospital.

The club can confirm that Ryan has been visited this morning at St Mary's Hospital by club aptain Michael Dawson, Club Doctor Mark Waller, Head of Medical Rob Price and Club Secretary Matt Wild.

Ryan has been speaking of the incident yesterday and will continue to be monitored at the hospital over the coming days where the Club will remain in close contact with Ryan, his family and the staff at St Mary's.

Ryan and his family have also been extremely touched by the overwhelming support they have received and would very much like to thank all of those who have posted such positive comments both on social media and in the press over the last 24 hours.

– Hull City statement
Mason was stretchered off on Sunday. Credit: PA