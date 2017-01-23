- ITV Report
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason speaking following horror injury
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been able to speak of the incident during the Chelsea match which saw him taken to hospital.
Mason was visited by team-mate Michael Dawson and members of the club's medical staff on Monday morning, having undergone surgery on Sunday after suffering a fractured skull in a clash of heads with Gary Cahill.
Members of the player's family have also visited the former Spurs midfielder, who is set to spend a few more days in hospital.