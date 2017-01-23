Majority back compulsory sex and relationship education classes in schools, survey shows

The research, which was commissioned by the charity Plan International UK, shows there is support for SRE lessons across the board:

The finding comes as the government faces increasing calls for SRE classes to be mandatory amid growing evidence young people struggle with sexual harassment and abuse online.

More than eight in ten people think sex and relationship education should be compulsory in schools, according to new research.

The survey of 2,007 adults, carried out for the charity by Opinium, also found that out of those who received sex education, just 27% found it informative.

This figure drops to just 11% among over-55s, according to the poll.

Tanya Barron, Plan International UK's chief executive, said: "Girls are telling us that they are suffering harassment at school, they don't feel safe online and are scared on the street.

"They are telling us unequivocally that mandatory and good-quality sex and relationships education is one of the most important ways to help change this situation."

Maria Miller, chairwoman of the women and equalities committee, who signed the letter, told the Press Association there is a pressing need for change.

Of those polled, just 12% felt the education they received about relationships - spanning topics such as love, sexual orientation and abuse - was informative.

In contrast, nearly eight in ten (79%) said it was either not informative (48%) or they did not receive any classes at all (31%).