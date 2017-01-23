Theresa May to announce new industrial strategy at first regional cabinet meeting

Theresa May will announce a £556 million boost for the so-called "northern powerhouse", as she launches her new industrial strategy today, which includes a vow to back UK businesses in post-Brexit Britain.

The announcement will come as the prime minister chairs her first regional cabinet meeting, in the northwest.

She will use the visit to announce new projects to create jobs, support businesses and encourage growth in the North.

The funding comes on top of the £2.9 billion of growth deal funding already awarded to 11 local enterprise partnerships in the region.

But Labour said the money could not make up for cash lost in cuts to council budgets.

Rebecca Long-Bailey, the shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, said: "The figure pales into insignificance when you consider that local authorities lost £18 billion of government funding in real terms between 2010-15, with the poorest councils bearing the brunt of the cuts."

The PM's new industrial strategy, outlined in a government Green Paper, is intended as a boost to post-Brexit Britain and central to the plan, the government says, are new "sector deals" and "major" investment in research and development.