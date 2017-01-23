- ITV Report
-
Theresa May to announce new industrial strategy at first regional cabinet meeting
Theresa May will announce a £556 million boost for the so-called "northern powerhouse", as she launches her new industrial strategy today, which includes a vow to back UK businesses in post-Brexit Britain.
The announcement will come as the prime minister chairs her first regional cabinet meeting, in the northwest.
She will use the visit to announce new projects to create jobs, support businesses and encourage growth in the North.
The funding comes on top of the £2.9 billion of growth deal funding already awarded to 11 local enterprise partnerships in the region.
But Labour said the money could not make up for cash lost in cuts to council budgets.
Rebecca Long-Bailey, the shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, said: "The figure pales into insignificance when you consider that local authorities lost £18 billion of government funding in real terms between 2010-15, with the poorest councils bearing the brunt of the cuts."
The PM's new industrial strategy, outlined in a government Green Paper, is intended as a boost to post-Brexit Britain and central to the plan, the government says, are new "sector deals" and "major" investment in research and development.
Speaking ahead of the meeting, Ms May said the new industrial strategy would be "underpinned by a new approach to government, not just stepping back but stepping up to a new, active role that backs business and ensures more people in all corners of the country share in the benefits of its success".
The government's "active role" is expected to include:
- changing regulations to remove barriers to innovation
- using trade and investment deals to increase exports
- helping to create new institutions to provide leadership, support innovation and boost skills
Industry leaders are carrying out work on early sector deals in life sciences, the transition to ultra-low emission vehicles, industrial digitalisation, creative industries and improving competitiveness and skills in the nuclear industry.
But the government has said it will work with any sector to address shared challenges.
Among the favoured Northern powerhouse projects are the Goole Intermodal Terminal to link the town's existing rail, sea, motorway and waterway links to one site and a £10 million life sciences innovation fund for Manchester and Cheshire firms.
Blackpool too will benefit, with a new conference centre and hotel at the Winter Gardens to help re-establish the town as a leading conference destination.