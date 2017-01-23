Police catch 40 drivers an hour using phones behind the wheel

More than 40 drivers were caught every hour using their mobile phones behind the wheel, in a crackdown on distraction driving.

Officers handed out 7,966 penalty notices in just one week, the equivalent of 47 an hour.

That's nearly three times as high as other similar national campaigns run in 2015 and 2016.

The National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) released the figures as part of a fresh clampdown starting today.

More targeted operations will be happening around the country this week, using unmarked vans and community 'spotters'.

Suzette Davenport, from the NPCC, said "This week, forces will be working to make driving distracted as socially unacceptable as drink-driving through enforcing strong deterrents and powerful messages to make people think twice about their driving habits."

The Department of Transport announced plans last year to double the punishment for using a mobile while driving, to £200 or six penalty points.