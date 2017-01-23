Robert Hannigan to step down as GCHQ chief

The head of GCHQ has announced he is to step down as head of the intelligence agency.

Robert Hannigan informed Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson of his intention to leave the post for personal reasons.

He was appointed director of the organisation - often referred to as Britain's listening post - in 2014.

In a letter to Mr Johnson, Mr Hannigan wrote: "After a good deal of thought I have decided that this is the right time to move on and to allow someone else to lead GCHQ through its next phase.

"I am, like you, a great enthusiast for our history and I think it is right that a new Director should be firmly embedded by our centenary in 2019. I am very committed to GCHQ’s future and will of course be happy to stay in post until you have been able to appoint a successor.

"I have been lucky enough to have some extraordinary roles in public service over the last twenty years, from Northern Ireland to No.10, the Cabinet Office and the Foreign Office. But they have all demanded a great deal of my ever patient and understanding family, and now is the right time for a change in direction.