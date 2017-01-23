Trump's press secretary Sean Spicer to face media after inauguration crowd row

Press Secretary Sean Spicer will face the media this afternoon. Credit: AP

Donald Trump's press secretary will hold his first full briefing today following a weekend during which the new administration repeatedly clashed with the media. The new president, press secretary Sean Spicer and other key members of his team have vehemently disputed claims that fewer people watched Mr Trump's inauguration in Washington D.C on Friday. Pictures and footage of the inauguration suggest the crowds were smaller than at Barack Obama's in 2009, but in a press conference on Saturday Mr Spicer declared: "This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe." Mr Trump's team have also used figures from the Washington Metro "ridership" from the day to bolster this claim, saying more people used the service than at Mr Obama's inauguration. However, it has been pointed out the figures used by Mr Spicer were for the full day of Mr Trump's inauguration, compared to 11am on the day of Mr Obama's second inauguration.

Photos from Mr Trump's inauguration and Mr Obama's in 2009. Credit: GMB/AP

Asked about Mr Spicer's claims, Senior White House aide Kellyanne Conway told NBC's Meet the Press that he had been offering "alternative facts", a phrase that was met with disbelief by many. The new administration have expressed anger at "irresponsible and reckless" reports that a bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. had been removed from the Oval Office, which was incorrect. Throughout his election campaign and following his victory, Mr Trump has had an adversarial relationship with the media, and this appears set to continue now that the billionaire has taken office.

Speaking at the CIA on Saturday, the president described the media as "among the most dishonest human beings on earth", while one of his closest advisers, Newt Gingrich, told ITV News that the Trump administration is prepared for a fight with the media over the next four years. Mr Spicer has also said the administration will "hold the press accountable". Following Mr Spicer's briefing on Saturday, many US media outlets challenged his statement, with CNN saying the media had been attacked for "accurately reporting" the inauguration crowds, while The New York Times denounced the "false claims" of the White House. Mr Spicer will face the media again at 1.30pm local time (6.30pm GMT) today.

Sean Spicer @PressSec Follow the first official Trump Administration press briefing will be tomorrow at 1:30pm

Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain on Monday, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said the new president would keep the media accountable. "What Donald Trump has is an ability to go directly to the American people and push back against the falsities that the media perpetuates," he said. "Unequivocally more people saw this inauguration than any other inauguration in the history of the country."