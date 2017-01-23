The list of things Donald Trump said he would do on 'Day One' in office

Donald Trump made a number of "Day One" promises during the US election campaign as part of an action plan to push forward sweeping ethics reforms and potentially undo scores of regulations.

And the new president has ticked a number of those jobs off already.

He declared that repealing and replacing his predecessor Barack Obama's signature healthcare law would be "one of his first acts as president".

And, sure enough, within 24 hours of being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, Mr Trump signed his first executive order "directing agencies to ease the burden of Obamacare" pending repeal.