Theresa May was briefed on the Trident missile test, Downing Street confirms

Theresa May was briefed on the Trident missile test which reportedly went wrong in June, it emerged this morning.

But the prime minister's official spokeswoman refused to say how much Mrs May was told or even to confirm that there was indeed a fault with the missile.

The missile test in question actually took place when David Cameron was still the prime minister but it has now been confirmed that Mrs May was briefed on the test when she took office.

How much she was told about the test has not been revealed.