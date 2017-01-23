- ITV Report
Three puppies rescued from hotel hit by avalanche in Italy
Three puppies have been rescued from a hotel buried by an avalanche in Italy five days ago.
The dogs were found in the boiler room of the Hotel Rigopiano, in the eastern Abruzzo region, which was struck by tons of snow on Wednesday afternoon.
The dog rescue has given the authorities some hope that at least 23 people who are still missing in the building might be found.
Nine people were pulled out alive on Friday and Saturday including all four children who were in the hotel at the time.
The four-star Italian mountain hotel was moved off its foundations by the avalanche shortly after three earthquakes in the country.