Trump presidency: What will the 'New World Order' look like?

What will a Trump presidency mean for the world? Credit: ITV News / AP

Donald Trump did not waste any time getting to work in his first full day as president of the United States. He pulled the US out of the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact and is also expected to walk away from the North American trade deal - a move that will end the flow of goods, tariff free, between the US, Canada and Mexico. The new president also re-instated a controversial rule that blocks taxpayers' money being sent to international groups that perform abortions.

Donald Trump shows off an executive order to withdraw the US from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact. Credit: AP

On Sunday it emerged that General Mike Flynn, the national security adviser, is under counter-intelligence investigation for links to Russia. And on Monday Russia claimed that its warplanes flew a joint mission over Syria with the US-led coalition against so-called Islamic State - a claim American officials described as "rubbish". But the Trump administration did say it is willing to partner with Moscow to combat the Islamic State group. ITV News correspondents around the world have been trying to assess the shape of this 'new world order' and its potential impact.

USA - Report by Washington Correspondent Robert Moore

In addition to pulling the US out of the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact, Donald Trump also met with some of America's most prominent business leaders on Monday. He warned of the consequences of defying him and moving jobs or factories overseas. "We are going to be imposing a very major border tax on the product when it comes in, which I think is fair, " he said. "A company which wants to fire all of its people in the United States and build some factory some place else and thinks that product is just going to flow across the border into the United States - that's not going to happen." Mr Trump's approach signals a clear break from the past, attacking the very foundations of free trade and globalisation.

Russia - Report by Europe Editor James Mates

Whether or not the Kremlin helped Donald Trump to power, they are delighted at the prospect that the US may be turning isolationist. Dmitri Trenin of Moscow's Carnegie Foundation said: "I think that he (Putin) sees that ideally the United States as a great power, dealing with other great powers as co-equals, would make for a better partner in the world." But to a beleaguered opposition in Russia, Trump's election is a disaster. Mikhail Kasyanov was Putin's first prime minister, before Russia gave up on liberal democracy. He hates what he's seeing in the west. As big fans of Donald Trump, the public at large are almost alone outside of America. Like their government, they think they know what they are getting, but they also know he is unpredictable.

China - Report by China Correspondent Debi Edward

On the face of it, China should be pretty angry at the stream of insults that have been directed their way by Mr Trump - accusations of stealing American jobs and threats of a trade war. Does the rhetoric matter? Well yes, if you consider the rapidity with which China is rising as a power and the potential flash points in the likes of the South China Sea. In public at least, China has said it is looking forward to working with the Trump administration. But Mr Trump's hostility to the Chinese is arguably one of the biggest question marks over the new world order.

Israel - Report by Senior International Correspondent John Irvine

In the middle east, the graveyard of many an American president's foreign policy, the Trump presidency is already having an impact - even on Day One. His support for the Israeli government has emboldened its prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to announce the building of more homes for Jewish settlers in Palestinian territory - to the fury of Palestinians. And Mr Trump will anger them even more, by planning to move the American embassy from Israel's business capital, Tel Aviv, to Jerusalem, which is claimed by both Israelis and Palestinians as their capital.

Germany - Report by ITV News Presenter Julie Etchingham

There has been big change in the US and big change could be on the horizon in Europe. Not just in terms of Brexit, a number of countries have elections coming up which, depending on the outcome, could mean very difficult things for their future relationship with the US. In September, Germany holds its federal election and Frauke Petry - the leader of the anti-immigration AFD party - will be hoping to become a major player in the country's parliament. This weekend, some of Europe's far right party leaders got together in Germany to celebrate Mr Trump's success which they see as a wake up call for Europe and the world.

UK - Report by Political Editor Robert Peston