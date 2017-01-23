Trump signs order to withdraw from Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal

Donald Trump has signed an executive order withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

The president's decision to quit the decade-long project appears to have scuppered the hopes of many nations for a new, ground-breaking free trade deal across the Pacific.

The Trans-Pacific Partnership is a proposed agreement among 12 Pacific Rim countries aimed at deepening economic ties.

It is designed to cut tariffs while simultaneously creating trade to boost growth.

The TPP could have created a new single market - roughly 40% of the world economy - similar to that in the European Union.