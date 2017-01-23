US denies working with Russia in Syria

US defence officials have denied claims that the US military is coordinating with Russia on combat missions in Syria.

The Russian Defence Ministry issued a statement, reported first by the Associated Press, that its warplanes were flying its first combat missions in Syria with US-led coalition aircraft.

But when asked about the veracity of the reports, a Pentagon spokesman told ITV News: "The story is not accurate".

A spokesman for the US-led coalition described Russian claims as "rubbish".