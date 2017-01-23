US denies working with Russia in Syria
US defence officials have denied claims that the US military is coordinating with Russia on combat missions in Syria.
The Russian Defence Ministry issued a statement, reported first by the Associated Press, that its warplanes were flying its first combat missions in Syria with US-led coalition aircraft.
But when asked about the veracity of the reports, a Pentagon spokesman told ITV News: "The story is not accurate".
A spokesman for the US-led coalition described Russian claims as "rubbish".
Vladimir Putin and former US President Barack Obama were constantly at odds over Russia's military involvement in Syria on behalf of Bashar al-Assad, with ex-Secretary of State John Kerry accusing the Kremlin and Assad regime of committing war crimes.
But Donald Trump, inaugurated as US president on Friday, has vowed to improve US-Russia relations and align himself more closely with Putin, often lavishing praise on the Russian president.
President Trump has previously suggested the two powers could work together to defeat so-called Islamic State, which still occupies areas of Syria.