A split set up today

A split scenario today with cloudy skies for the north and west and some drizzly, patchy rain here and there. It'll feel chilly but not as cold as it is for the rest of us.

Most of England and Wales will be barely above freezing and bitterly cold - especially where early mist and fog remains. After a frosty start with lows of -5C, temperatures will struggle all day but there'll be brighter skies and some weak winter sunshine.

Tonight the mist, freezing fog and frost will re develop across most of England and Wales with lows of -3C or so. Further north and west, much of the frost will be kept at bay with temperatures above zero.

Lucy Verasamy ITV Weather Presenter