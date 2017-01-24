Brexit bill to be presented to Parliament 'within days'

Theresa May still wants to keep her timetable of triggering Article 50 in March this year. Credit: ITV News

A Brexit bill will be presented to Parliament "within days" to keep Theresa May's timetable of leaving the EU on track. It comes after the Prime Minister suffered defeat in a historic legal battle in the Supreme Court. Judges ruled the Government cannot trigger Article 50 without Parliament approval. No date has been set to begin the process of the taking an Article 50 bill through the Commons and Lords, but it is expected to be finalised this week. Mrs May still wants to press on with her plan to trigger Article 50 by March which would mean Britain could leave the EU by March 2019.

Gina Miller led the Brexit challenge against the Government. Credit: PA

To relief in Downing Street, the judges unanimously rejected a bid to require Mrs May to consult devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. A Number 10 spokesperson said: "The British people voted to leave the EU, and the Government will deliver on their verdict - triggering Article 50, as planned, by the end of March. The ruling does nothing to change that. "It's important to remember that Parliament backed the referendum by a margin of six to one and has already indicated its support for getting on with the process of exit to the timetable we have set out." The Supreme Court ruling was welcomed by investment broker Gina Miller, the lead claimant in the case against the Government. Speaking outside court, she told reporters: "This ruling today means that MPs we have elected will rightfully have the opportunity to bring their invaluable experience and expertise to bear in helping the Government select the best course in the forthcoming Brexit negotiations."

Jeremy Corbyn said Labour will not block the Article 50 process. Credit: PA