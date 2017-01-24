Brexit ruling: What does it mean for Scotland and Wales?

A Supreme Court ruling that the UK Government is "not legally compelled" to consult the devolved administrations in Scotland and Wales has led to a mixed response. While the Court decided Theresa May must give MPs a vote before triggering Article 50, the 11 judges ruled this does not need to happen in Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff. ITV News visited Scotland and Wales on Tuesday and spoke to members of the public after the verdict was announced. One barrista in Edinburgh told us: "Considering the people of Scotland voted to remain it's a real shame we're not going to get a say in the matter." Another said: "We are one country and... voted to leave - and that's democracy."

Report by ITV News Scotland Correspondent Peter Smith

Meanwhile the First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, said she was "obviously disappointed" with the ruling. She insisted it was "becoming clearer by the day that Scotland's voice is simply not being heard or listened to in the UK". Ms Sturgeon said the decision to exclude Scotland from any consultation has increased the likelihood of a second independent referendum. She told ITV News: "Are we happy to allow our future to be dictated by a Westminster government with one MP in Scotland - or is it time to take our future in our own hands?"

Report by ITV News Wales Correspondent Rupert Evyln

However at a breakers yard in Cardiff, people were generally supportive of the ruling. One worker told us: "I think things are going to be a lot better to be truthful. "It's left to them up there [MPs in Westminster] - I don't know what they're doing - but they're getting paid for doing it, let them crack on and do it". Their mood for change is shared by a worker at a local bakery. "If you can get on with it - let us know what's going to hit us, we can deal with it. "But the whole 'guessing and little steps forward' all the time is actually quite unnerving for everyone".

Leanne Wood said people in Wales need to have their voices heard. Credit: ITV News