BT loses a fifth of its value in one day as shares plunge following profit warning amid accounting scandal

BT has lost a fifth of its value in one day after shares plummeted following a profit warning issued in light of an accounting scandal in its Italian division.

The news saw shares plunge by 19% in Tuesday morning trading, wiping more than £5b billion off its market value.

Accounting irregularities resulted in an overstatement of earnings at the division over a number of years.

The company will take a £530 million financial hit following the scandal.