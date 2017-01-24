'Dead body' dumped in street turned out to be Christmas tree

Police investigating reports of a dead body left on a street in Mexico said it turned out to be a disguarded Christmas tree.

Officials in Mexico City were called to the eastern borough of Iztapalapa where residents reported a body, wrapped in tape, had been dumped in the road.

Drug gangs in the capital commonly dump the corpses of their victims in public as a way of sending warnings.

However when forensic officers arrived at the scene and opened the bag, all they found was a tree.