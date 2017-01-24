Donald Trump signs executive orders to advance work on controversial oil pipelines

Donald Trump has signed executive orders to advance construction of two controversial oil pipelines.

The Keystone XL and Dakota Access projects had been blocked by the Obama administration, partly due to environmental concerns.

The orders are subject to renegotiations of the terms and conditions involved.

Mr Trump also signed a notice requiring the materials for the pipelines to be constructed in the United States.

Republicans, as well as some unions, have cited the pipeline projects as prime opportunities for job growth.