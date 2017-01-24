- ITV Report
Donald Trump signs executive orders to advance work on controversial oil pipelines
Donald Trump has signed executive orders to advance construction of two controversial oil pipelines.
The Keystone XL and Dakota Access projects had been blocked by the Obama administration, partly due to environmental concerns.
The orders are subject to renegotiations of the terms and conditions involved.
Mr Trump also signed a notice requiring the materials for the pipelines to be constructed in the United States.
Republicans, as well as some unions, have cited the pipeline projects as prime opportunities for job growth.
Former president Barack Obama had halted the proposed Keystone XL pipeline in late 2015, declaring it would have undercut US efforts to clinch a global climate change deal that was a centrepiece of his environmental legacy.
The pipeline would run from Canada to Nebraska where it would connect to existing lines running to US refineries on the Gulf Coast. The US government needs to approve the pipeline because it would cross the nation's northern border.
Separately, late last year, the US Army corps of engineers declined to allow construction of the Dakota Access pipeline under Lake Oahe, saying alternative routes needed to be considered.
The Standing Rock Sioux tribe and its supporters said the project threatens drinking water and Native American sites. Energy Transfer Partners, the company that wants to build the pipeline, disputes these claims and says the pipeline will be safe.
The pipeline is to carry North Dakota oil through South Dakota and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois.