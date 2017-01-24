Ewan McGregor pulls out of Good Morning Britain interview in row with Piers Morgan

Ewan McGregor said he had not realised Piers Morgan was the host of Good Morning Britain when he agreed to the interview. Credit: Good Morning Britain/PA

Hollywood star Ewan McGregor has refused to appear on ITV's Good Morning Britain because of host Piers Morgan's comments about the women's marches. Morgan condemned the weekend's global protests - which McGregor's daughters took part in - in a Daily Mail article. The actor, who is promoting the Trainspotting sequel, tweeted:

Ewan McGregor @mcgregor_ewan Follow Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn't realise @piersmorgan was host. Won't go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch

Morgan criticised his guest, both on TV and Twitter, for failing to appear as scheduled.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Follow Sorry to hear that @mcgregor_ewan - you should be big enough to allow people different political opinions. You're just an actor after all.

Speaking on the Good Morning Britain sofa, he said: "Sorry that Ewan McGregor's not here. He couldn't bear the thought of being on the sofa with me because he doesn't agree with me about the Women's March. "I have to agree with what an actor thinks about a particular issue because they're actors. And as we know actors' views are more important than anybody else's."

McGregor had endorsed the marches on Saturday as women around the world took to the streets in opposition to US President Donald Trump.

Ewan McGregor @mcgregor_ewan Follow I'm with you in spirit today women of the world. My daughters are marching. I'm so proud to see this extraordinary power.

Morgan rejected claims the marches were solely politically motivated as he hit out at famous figures like Madonna for taking part.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Follow This #WomensMarch wasn't about equality, it was about Trump-bashing, bomb threats & hateful jibes at other women.… https://t.co/PwkEwDw8Z6

Under a headline that read: "Madonna and a bunch of famous, foul-mouthed nasty women let down ladies everywhere," Morgan took issue with the pop star's provocative speech.

The singer had told a crowd of protesters in Washington: "Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I’m outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot of blowing up the White House."

Madonna protested along with celebrities including Julia Roberts, Scarlett Johansson, Cher, Alicia Keys, Katy Perry and Emma Watson. Credit: AP

Morgan said Madonna had "wrecked the Women’s March because she lifted the lid on the more repellent side of feminism: the vile, crude, man-hating, violent, nasty side". Addressing McGregor's decision to pull out, the presenter said Good Morning Britain had had "no intention" of talking to him about the protests and accused the actor of being self-interested.