Family claim British businessman was murdered by his Ukrainian stripper bride

Barry Pring had only been married to Ganna Ziuzina for a year Credit: SWNS

The family of a wealthy British businessman are claiming he was murdered by his Ukrainian bride in Kiev so that she could inherit his fortune. Barry Pring, 47, died in 2008 after celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his wife Ganna Ziuzina, who was almost 20 years his junior, in February 2008. Ziuzina, who has worked as a lap dancer and stripper, led him to the edge of a busy road after dinner to hail a taxi and then went back into the restaurant to collect a glove she had left inside, the inquest heard. Moments later Pring was hit by a speeding vehicle with no headlights and killed. Ukrainian authorities initially investigated the case as an unexplained accident, but it was reclassified as murder in 2011 after the family told of their concerns that Pring had been murdered.

Ziuzina has worked as a lap dancer and stripper Credit: SWNS

His relatives have since spent about £100,000 on a private investigator to find out what happened to him but claim they have been denied justice. At his inquest in Exeter, Devon, Pring’s family alleged his wife was involved in the hit-and-run incident. In a statement read to the court, Pring’s mother, Irene, said: “We are sure that Ganna had some involvement in Barry’s death to get an inheritance.” His mother said she had been told she was a teacher and did not find out until later that they had met on a website - www.elenasmodels.com - which describes itself as an "online Russian and Ukrainian dating site for men who are looking single women and girls for friendship, relationship and marriage".

They ordered 20 50g measures of vodka during dinner Credit: SWNS

Detective Constable Jonathan Watts, from Devon and Cornwall Police said he had been in London looking for Ziuzina last week and added that it was likely she was abroad. The businessman, who was from Devon but living in London at the time, owned five properties and was worth an estimated £1.5m. Pring’s best friend, lawyer Peter Clifford, told the court that he was sure Ziuzina was involved in his death. He said: “There is no reasonable doubt in my mind that Barry was murdered. Nor is there any doubt that GZ arranged for, or was complicit in his murder.” Clifford told the court he had been invited to the couple’s wedding in Kiev in 2007.

Clifford described his friend as “hopelessly under her control” Credit: SWNS