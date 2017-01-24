Freezing fog & frost again

Freezing fog and frost again tonight. Misty low cloud and thick freezing fog in places and as temperatures fall to -3C or -4C it'll become frosty again today. Northern and western counties will get away with a frost, fog free night.

Tomorrow a slow, grey start with early mist and fog for the south east, Midlands and parts of East Anglia but this will lift to leave cloudier skies compared to today and after a frosty start, bitterly cold and barely above freezing.

A chilly day for the rest of us, but temperatures ding better with some brighter skies for Wales, the West Country and northern England.

ITV Weather Presenter Lucy Verasamy