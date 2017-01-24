Further flight delays expected as freezing fog returns

Freezing fog is expected to mean another day of misery for air passengers following a Met Office warning.

The new "severe" warning covers all of England, except for the North East, and south-east Wales and will remain in place until 11am on Tuesday.

It comes after thousands of would-be fliers across southern England faced cancellations and delays a day earlier.

Those cancellations have squeezed schedules at Heathrow and Gatwick airports.

A Heathrow spokesman said: "With Heathrow operating at more than 99% capacity, there are no gaps in the schedule that can be used for delayed flights and as a result, some passengers may experience disruption to their journeys.

"Passengers should check their flight status with their airline before coming to the airport."

A Gatwick spokeswoman offered similar advice: "Air traffic control restrictions imposed due to fog across the South East and Europe may cause some delays to flights."

Edinburgh Airport advised passengers to contact their airlines after flights towards the south of the UK were affected on Monday.

Bristol Airport said flights were operating as normal while Stansted said it had no cancellations yet, but urged passengers to contact their airlines for the latest information.