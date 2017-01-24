- ITV Report
Girl, 11, killed in three-car motorway crash
An 11-year-old girl has died in a three-car crash on the M61.
The child, from Greater Manchester, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The child was a rear passenger in a Volkswagen Sharan which was involved in a collision with a Renault Clio.
The driver of the Sharan, a man in his 40s, also from Greater Manchester, is in a critical condition in hospital.
Both cars were travelling southbound on the M61 in Lancashire.
A Volvo HGV travelling in the same direction then collided with both vehicles about half a mile before Junction 9 at at about 10.30pm on Monday.
Three other passengers in the vehicle suffered less serious injuries, said Lancashire Police. No-one else involved was hurt.
Sgt Dave Hurst, from Lancashire's Road Policing Unit, said: "This was a horrendous collision in which a young girl has very sadly lost her life.
"I would appeal for any witnesses to contact us, especially anyone who may have any dashcam footage of the incident, or anyone driving in that area at around the time of the collision."