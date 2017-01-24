Girl, 11, killed in three-car motorway crash

An 11-year-old girl has died in a three-car crash on the M61.

The child, from Greater Manchester, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child was a rear passenger in a Volkswagen Sharan which was involved in a collision with a Renault Clio.

The driver of the Sharan, a man in his 40s, also from Greater Manchester, is in a critical condition in hospital.

Both cars were travelling southbound on the M61 in Lancashire.

A Volvo HGV travelling in the same direction then collided with both vehicles about half a mile before Junction 9 at at about 10.30pm on Monday.