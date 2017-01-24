HSBC is to close 62 branches across the UK in 2017 putting up to 180 jobs at risk, the bank said.

The high street lender said it would be the only cut to its branch network that it would make in 2017, bringing its total number of UK branches to 625.

Francesca McDonagh, HSBC head of retail banking and wealth management for UK and Europe, said: "The decision to close these branches ensures a more sustainable branch network for the future as we continue to invest in our digital platforms and our people."

The swingeing cuts to the branch network could trigger up to 180 job losses, but the bank said it would try and redeploy staff where possible.

HSBC has moved to slash back its branch network after seeing a rise in the number of customers using online banking.

It said 90% of its interactions with customers now came through digital - an 80% rise on last year - while the number of customers using HSBC branches has dropped by nearly 40% in the past five years.

"The way our customers bank with us is changing," Ms McDonagh added. "More customers are using mobile and internet banking than ever before, innovation such as Touch and Voice ID has proved extremely popular, and fewer people are using branches.

She said the bank would offer customers "individual sessions" to help them bank with HSBC outside of the branch.

"Our priority now is to work with our colleagues, our customers and the communities impacted by today's announcement.

"We are contacting customers to explain the decision and help them with alternative ways to bank with us."