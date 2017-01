The Club can confirm that Ryan Mason continues to make excellent progress after sustaining a skull fracture in Sunday’s game against Chelsea.

He will continue to be closely monitored by staff at St Mary’s Hospital over the next few days, whilst also remaining in contact with our medical team to assess his progress.

There will be no further updates from the club until there are any changes in Ryan’s condition. We also ask that people respect Ryan & his family’s privacy whilst he remains in hospital.