Major commuter disruption for Southeastern passengers after freight train derails

A freight train which derailed has caused major disruption for commuters.

Two carriages came off part of Southeastern's track in Lewisham, south-east London, shortly after 6am - causing services to be suspended and cancelled.

No injuries were caused by the derailment, officials said, who added that engineers were on site by 6.15am.

However thousands of passengers now face delays, with the train company warning "all services" would be affected.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: "Owing to a freight train derailment between Lewisham and Hither Green services are severely disrupted into and out of Charing Cross and Cannon Street.

"Passengers are advised to check their journey before they travel."