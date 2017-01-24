Police find $20 million hidden under mattress

A Brazilian man has been arrested after $20 million (£16m) in cash was found hidden under a mattress.

Police in the United States made the discovery after arresting 28-year-old Cleber Rene Rizerio Rocha at an apartment in the Westborough district of Massachusetts earlier this month.

Mr Rocha has been accused of being part of TelexFree Inc - a defunct internet phone company - and was arrested on conspiracy to commit money laundering.