- ITV Report
Police find $20 million hidden under mattress
A Brazilian man has been arrested after $20 million (£16m) in cash was found hidden under a mattress.
Police in the United States made the discovery after arresting 28-year-old Cleber Rene Rizerio Rocha at an apartment in the Westborough district of Massachusetts earlier this month.
Mr Rocha has been accused of being part of TelexFree Inc - a defunct internet phone company - and was arrested on conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Authorities say the company was a pyramid scheme, which was used to transfer the money to Brazil via Hong Kong.
The company filed for bankruptcy in April 2014, owing $5 billion to its participants, prosecutors claim.
In total, authorities believe 965,225 victims in the United States, Brazil and various other countries lost $1.76 billion when it collapsed.