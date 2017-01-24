Michael Jackson 'was murdered', claims daughter Paris

Paris Jackson has claimed her superstar father was murdered and that "everybody in the family knows it".

The 18-year-old daughter of the late singer also revealed she tried to kill herself multiple times after being raped when she was 14.

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, Paris said she believed her late father's death was a "set-up" - and even he thought people were "out to get him".

She said: "He would drop hints about people being out to get him. And at some point he was like, 'They're gonna kill me one day.'"