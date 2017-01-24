Michael McIndoe: Former footballer quizzed by fraud detectives over 'investment scheme'

ITV News understands that Michael McIndoe, the former Wolves and Coventry City player, has been interviewed under caution by fraud squad detectives investigating an ‘investment scheme’ run by him.

Dozens of high profile footballers and a group of businessmen allege they lost upwards of £20 million through McIndoe’s fund, which they say promised high returns.

McIndoe has attended several bankruptcy hearings since the inquiry began and has always denied any allegation of wrongdoing.