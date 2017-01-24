Miller: 'My conscience simply wouldn't let me walk away'

Gina Miller questioned whether the government alone should invoke Article 50. Credit: AP

By ITV News Political Correspondent Emily Morgan

She is the woman who took on the government and won - the woman who, for seven months, has endured online abuse, death threats and personal attacks. She is Gina Miller and she is as impressive as you might expect. Fresh from the Supreme Court which has just upheld the High Court ruling that Parliament must vote on the triggering of Brexit, Mrs Miller does not look thrilled. "I'm pleased' she told me, but "I'm just not that sort of person to be very emotional". That might be so, but she certainly had the wit and determination to take the government to court over its desire to trigger Article 50 using the Royal Prerogative.

But why her? She told me: "Because nobody else seemed to be stepping forward to ask a very basic question... because my conscience simply wouldn't let me walk away and... because I wanted to ensure my children grow up in a country where you can stand up for what is right." However Miller has paid for it. From day one she has been abused and criticised from all corners; online, in the media and from politicians. It's something she admits she was "naïve" about. The idea, she says, that her case was used as a "political football" was "inexcusable". And of the death threats and criticism levelled at her over the number of husbands she's had? "It strengthened my resolve...it had the opposite effect...who cares how many husband's I've had? Do they delve into anyone else's personal lives?"

She describes the abusers as "so intellectually bankrupt, they had nowhere to go but me". Whatever the abuse, she vehemently believes we must stand up for the values that make Britain great. Democracy, she says, must be defended or our values will crumble. Interestingly, it was the attacks about being a woman that really fired Miller up. She said the idea that we live in a world "where a woman can't be bright, can't be successful, can't speak out... if I didn't stand up, who will?"

