Murder hunt underway after man stabbed to death while travelling on bus

A man has died after being stabbed while travelling on a bus.

The man, in his thirties, was found with stab injuries on the upper deck of a bus in Handsworth, Birmingham, on Monday night.

West Midlands Police were called to the scene by members of the public at 10.43pm, reporting that a passenger had been attacked.

Emergency services performed CPR at the scene but the man died a short while later from his injuries.

Police reported an altercation between the victim and another man - described as in his thirties, black and wearing a baseball cap - took place before the stabbing.

Formal identification of the victim is yet to take place.

Temporary Superintendent Tom Chisholm said: "The investigation is in the early stages but it is believed the man was stabbed following an altercation between him and the offender on the upper deck of the outer circle No 11A bus as it travelled along Rookery Road in Handsworth.

"I am appealing for anyone who was travelling on the bus last night and who has information or anyone who saw the offender after leaving the bus to call police."