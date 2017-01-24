Nigel Farage says Jeremy Corbyn is a 'gift' for Ukip in Stoke by-election battle

Nigel Farage said he wanted Jeremy Corbyn to remain Labour leader 'forever'. Credit: Good Morning Britain/PA

Nigel Farage has lambasted Jeremy Corbyn as the former Ukip leader backed his successor Paul Nuttall to beat Labour in the Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election. The by-election battle, triggered when Corbyn critic Tristram Hunt vacated his Labour seat earlier this month, is seen as a key test of the Labour leader and his party. Labour are still to declare a candidate for the seat in a constituency in which 69.4% voted out in last June's EU referendum.

Asked if the loss of the Stoke by-election should see Corbyn stand down, Farage told ITV's Good Morning Britain he hoped he would remain on, claiming Ukip only stood to benefit. "I want Corbyn there forever," he said. "He's a gift because he represents a sort of north London intellectual Labour Party. "He won't even sing the national anthem. He's so far away from patriotic old Labour it's not true."

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall is bidding to double his party's number of seats in Parliament. Credit: PA

Farage backed Ukip's frontman Nuttall to win the seat and thus double the party's representatives in Parliament alongside Douglas Carswell. "So much of life is being in the right place at the right time," he said.