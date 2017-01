A ticket holder in Ireland has won tonight's EuroMillions jackpot which was an estimated 88.5 million euro (around £76 million).

Just one ticket matched five main numbers and two lucky stars in Tuesday's draw.

The winning numbers were: 1, 5, 7, 17 and 23, with lucky stars: 3 and 8.

The winner will need to contact the National Lottery in Ireland to claim their prize.