- ITV Report
Oscars 2017: La La Land leads the pack with most Academy Award nominations
La La Land has topped the list of nominations for the 89th Academy Awards, the Oscars, after achieving 14 nods - a record only equaled by "All About Eve" and "Titanic."
The modern musical romance has swept film fans off their feet and has already set a Golden Globes record with seven wins.
Its stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are also up for best actor and best actress awards at the prestigious ceremony, which will this year be hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.
This year's other best film contenders include Moonlight, a film about a young black man dealing with his sexuality in drug-torn Miami starring Brit Naomie Harris; brooding domestic drama Manchester By The Sea; and science-fiction film Arrival featuring Amy Adams.
Best film:
- Arrival
- Fences
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell or High Water
- Hidden Fences
- La La La Land
- Lion
- Manchester By The Sea
- Moonlight
Best Director
- Arrival - Denis Villeneuve
- Hacksaw Ridge - Mel Gibson
- La La Land - Damien Chazelle
- Manchester by the Sea - Kenneth Lonergan
- Moonlight - Barry Jenkins
Best Animated Film:
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Moana
- My Life as a Zucchini
- The Red Turtle
- Zootopia
In the acting categories, Manchester By The Sea's Casey Affleck and Fences' Denzel Washington are set to give Gosling competition for best actor.
Meanwhile, Natalie Portman, Isabelle Huppert, Ruth Negga and Meryl Streep will challenge Stone for best actress.
This category was considered by many film critics to be the most competitive with Amy Adams, Annette Bening and Taraji P. Hensonmissing out on nominations as the list was whittled down to five.
Best Actor:
- Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea
- Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge
- Ryan Gosling - La La Land
- Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic
- Denzel Washington - Fences
Best Actress:
- Isabelle Huppert - Elle
- Ruth Negga - Loving
- Natalie Portman - Jackie
- Emma Stone - La La Land
- Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Supporting Actor
- Mahershala Ali - Moonlight
- Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water
- Lucas Hedges - Manchester by the Sea
- Dev Patel - Lion
- Michael Shannon - Noctural Animals
Best Supporting Actress
- Viola Davis - Fences
- Naomie Harris - Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman - Lion
- Octavia Spencer - Hidden Fences
- Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea
The organisers of the Oscars have invited a record number of new people to pick the winners of this year's awards.
It comes after two straight years of all-white acting nominees and a resulting diversity row, which led to some stars boycotting the 2016 ceremony.
Barry Jenkin's coming-of-age tale "Moonlight," the crowd-pleasing African-American mathematician drama "Hidden Figures" and Denzel Washington's fiery August Wilson adaption "Fences" are now among the nominees leading a notably more diverse group of contenders.
The nominations were announced at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Los Angeles ahead of the The Academy Awards on February 26 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
