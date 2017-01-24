Oscars 2017: La La Land leads the pack with most Academy Award nominations

La La Land has topped the list of nominations for the 89th Academy Awards, the Oscars, after achieving 14 nods - a record only equaled by "All About Eve" and "Titanic."

The modern musical romance has swept film fans off their feet and has already set a Golden Globes record with seven wins.

Its stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are also up for best actor and best actress awards at the prestigious ceremony, which will this year be hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

This year's other best film contenders include Moonlight, a film about a young black man dealing with his sexuality in drug-torn Miami starring Brit Naomie Harris; brooding domestic drama Manchester By The Sea; and science-fiction film Arrival featuring Amy Adams.

Best film: