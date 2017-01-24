Parliament gets its Brexit vote, but what will it do with it?
They wanted it - all power to British courts.
Now they've got a taste of what it means. And they might not like it.
Because the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom has ruled that those bloomin' remoanin' MPs and lords should have the final say on when we leave the EU and how.
Now it is, of course, not a disaster for the Leavers.
Because Parliament will give Theresa May the authority to trigger the Article 50 Brexit talks at the end of March.
Even the Remoaners - well with a few exceptions like Ken Clarke - won't attempt to thwart the will of the people, as revealed in that referendum.
But they will attempt to bind the prime ministers hands on the meaning and application of Brexit.
In particular, as Labour's Brexit spokesman Sir Kier Starmer told me on Sunday, the main opposition party will try to secure a guarantee from Theresa May that the vote she has promised for 2019 on the shape of the final terms of exit from the EU, and the future relationship, will be "meaningful".
What this means is they don't want to have to choose between whatever May negotiates and the hardest of Brexits, viz no trade deal with the EU at all.
But what would a Labour third way actually mean? Staying in the EU after all?
Somehow I don't think that is a possible truth that Jeremy Corbyn is remotely ready to utter.