Parliament gets its Brexit vote, but what will it do with it?

Theresa May needs Parliamentary approval to trigger Article 50 Credit: PA

They wanted it - all power to British courts. Now they've got a taste of what it means. And they might not like it. Because the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom has ruled that those bloomin' remoanin' MPs and lords should have the final say on when we leave the EU and how.

Supreme Court President Lord Neuberger delivered the ruling Credit: APTN

Now it is, of course, not a disaster for the Leavers. Because Parliament will give Theresa May the authority to trigger the Article 50 Brexit talks at the end of March. Even the Remoaners - well with a few exceptions like Ken Clarke - won't attempt to thwart the will of the people, as revealed in that referendum. But they will attempt to bind the prime ministers hands on the meaning and application of Brexit.

The court case was brought by businesswoman Gina Miller Credit: PA