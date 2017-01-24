Refugee children 'illegally pushed back' from EU countries into Serbia

Refugee and migrant children who have made it into Hungary and Croatia are being illegally forced back across the border into Serbia, a charity has said.

Save the Children said an estimated 30 child refugees a day are expelled, often violently, from the EU countries after crossing the border from Serbia.

A deal struck last year between the EU and Turkey was intended to stem the flow of refugees arriving in Europe by boat.

But it has instead meant refugees are taking the often more deadly land route through the Balkans with Serbia, which is not an EU country but borders Hungary, Bulgaria and Romania, becoming a transit point for migrants and refugees as a result.

Often they arrive at shelters in Serbia with dog bites and having been beaten by border guards, the charity said.

In some cases their clothes and shoes have been stolen.