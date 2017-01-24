Rolf Harris will not give evidence at second sex trial

Rolf Harris will not give evidence at his second sex trial, his legal team said.

Stephen Vullo Q said the 86-year-old veteran entertainer would not have much to add to the case in terms of evidence.

He said "I know some of them (the allegations) go back four decades, but if the defendant can say no more to you than 'I cannot remember being there' the evidential importance of giving evidence is actually quite weak."

Mr Vullo told the jury of seven women and five men that the first jury which convicted Harris in 2014 for a series of offences assaults on four female victims, had "got it wrong".

Harris maintains his innocence and has pleaded not guilty to a further seven counts of indecent assault and one alternative charge of sexual assault.

He is accused of assaulting seven girls and women in a series of "brazen" attacks spanning 30 years, the most recent in 2004, the court has heard.