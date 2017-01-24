MPs raise 'severe conflict of interest' at heart of F1 takeover

Bernie Ecclestone pictured in 2010 with racing drivers Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Mark Webber, Jenson Button and Sebastian Vettel. Credit: AP

Deal done, Bernie Ecclestone ousted. Formula One's new owners say they want a "fresh start" but the sport's governing body stands to make millions from this takeover and some MPs have serious questions about the way the deal was scrutinised by the regulator. Damian Collins MP is Chair of parliament's Culture Media and Sport Committee. He has been a fierce critic of FIFA and now has concerns about the conduct of F1's governing body, the FIA. Collins told ITV News that the FIA's 1% stake in Formula One and the $80 million is it set to receive after approval Liberty's takeover last week amount to a "severe conflict of interest".

He has written to the European Commissioner for Competition, Margrethe Vestager, to ask her to investigate. "It is not a reflection of on Liberty's ambition for F1 or wether they are adequate as an owner", he said. "It's a question of whether the FIA discharged its duties responsibly". The FIA's World Motor Sport Council unanimously approved the sale of Formula One by CVC Capital Partners to Liberty Media last week. On Tuesday the new boss of Formula One, Chase Carey, told ITV News he is comfortable with the fact that the FIA is in line to receive money after waving the deal though, and denies it amounts to a conflict of interest.

"My experience of them is a handful of months", said Mr Carey. "They regulate the sport in a fair and even-handed way". Liberty's acquisition was also approved by all of the relevant completion authorities including by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in Britain. The journalist who uncovered the FIA stake says Liberty did not disclose it during the takeover process.