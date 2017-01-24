Six dead in helicopter crash on Italy avalanche mountainside

All six people on board a helicopter have died in a mountainside crash just days after a tragic avalanche in the same Italian region of Abruzzo.

Medical workers and a flight crew had been rescuing an injured skier when it crashed into the ground in the snow-covered Apennine Mountains.

Bodies were removed from the scene in sleds down to waiting vehicles.

Images showed the helicopter smashed to pieces in the snow, with only the tail propellers and rear section still intact.

Poor visibility had slowed the arrival of rescuers, and eyewitnesses said heavy clouds blanketed the area at the time of the crash.