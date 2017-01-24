- ITV Report
Speeding motorists face stiffer penalties under new sentencing rules
Motorists convicted of serious speeding offences are set to face harsher penalties under new sentencing guidelines for magistrates.
Under the new rules, published today, mean fines for those caught driving well over the speed limit will start from 150% of their weekly income rather than the existing level of 100%.
The Sentencing Council said the move was to ensure a that more serious offences are met with a "clear increase in penalty" .
It follows responses to a consultation arguing previous guidelines did not properly take into account the increase in potential harm that can result at high speeds.
Justice minister Sam Gyimah said: "Speeding can have tragic consequences, so there must be strong penalties in place to deter drivers from behaving recklessly."
"These new guidelines will help make sure sentences properly reflect the seriousness of the crime."
Speeding is only on of a number of areas covered by the new sentencing guidelines - dodging TV licence payments also features.
The new rules allow magistrates to hand down conditional discharges, meaning an individual is not punished unless they commit another offence within a set period of time, in the least serious cases of TV licence payment evasion.
Railway fare evasion, truancy and being drunk and disorderly will also be covered in the new guidelines, and magistrates will also be given a steer on how to approach animal cruelty.
For the first time the additional aggravating factors of "use of technology to publicise or promote cruelty" and '"animal being used in public service or as an assistance dog" are to be included.
The latter is likely to mean police dogs or horses are specifically highlighted.
The guidelines will be used to sentence adult offenders in all magistrates' courts in England and Wales from April 24.