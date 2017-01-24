Speeding motorists face stiffer penalties under new sentencing rules

Motorists convicted of serious speeding offences are set to face harsher penalties under new sentencing guidelines for magistrates.

Under the new rules, published today, mean fines for those caught driving well over the speed limit will start from 150% of their weekly income rather than the existing level of 100%.

The Sentencing Council said the move was to ensure a that more serious offences are met with a "clear increase in penalty" .

It follows responses to a consultation arguing previous guidelines did not properly take into account the increase in potential harm that can result at high speeds.

Justice minister Sam Gyimah said: "Speeding can have tragic consequences, so there must be strong penalties in place to deter drivers from behaving recklessly."

"These new guidelines will help make sure sentences properly reflect the seriousness of the crime."