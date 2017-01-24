- ITV Report
-
Supreme Court set to rule on Brexit challenge
The Supreme Court is set to give its decision in one of the biggest constitutional cases in British legal history - whether the government needs parliament's approval to get Brexit under way.
The ruling, due this morning, is much awaited but may have little real impact.
Downing Street appears resigned to losing the case, but MPs are unlikely to block a Brexit bill if the court's decision means one has to go through parliament.
Prime Minister Theresa May has already outlined her vision for a "hard" Brexit, which includes pulling out of the single market.
The Supreme Court hearing follows a ruling by High Court judges in November who rejected the government's case, which was interpreted as a boost for Remainers.
In the High Court case Lord Chief Justice Lord Thomas, alongside two other leading judges, ruled the prime minister lacked power to use the royal prerogative to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty and start the two-year process of negotiating Brexit without the prior authority of parliament.
That decision provoked an outcry from hardened Leave campaigners and saw the judges labelled "enemies of the people" by the Daily Mail.
The subsequent Supreme Court appeal in December, which saw a record 11 justices listen to four days of detailed legal argument, attracted media attention from around the globe, becoming the most televised UK case ever.
- What happens if the court rules in the government's favour?
If the Supreme Court rules in favour of the government, Mrs May has stated she intends to trigger Article 50 by the end of March and she will not need parliamentary approval for this.
- What happens if the court rules against the government?
If the Supreme Court upholds the earlier High Court judgement, parliament will debate and vote on invoking the measure and possibly the government's Brexit timetable will slide slightly.