Supreme Court set to rule on Brexit challenge

The Supreme Court is set to give its decision in one of the biggest constitutional cases in British legal history - whether the government needs parliament's approval to get Brexit under way.

The ruling, due this morning, is much awaited but may have little real impact.

Downing Street appears resigned to losing the case, but MPs are unlikely to block a Brexit bill if the court's decision means one has to go through parliament.

Prime Minister Theresa May has already outlined her vision for a "hard" Brexit, which includes pulling out of the single market.